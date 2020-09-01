GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Civil War monument in Guilford was vandalized over the weekend.
First Selectman Matt Hoey said “BLM” was found having been spray-painted on the monument.
He said it is believed that it happened on Saturday night.
The statue is located on the Guilford town green.
The Parks and Recreation Department was able to remove most of the spray paint on Monday morning, and a private contractor was hired to remove the rest of it.
Hoey said while he does support the “Black Lives Matter” movement, and does attend rallies, he does not condone vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.