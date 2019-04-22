WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Hartford responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon.
According to police, it happened at Prospect Avenue and West Beacon Street.
Police said the initial call came over as one person armed with a gun and another person armed with an ax. The incident began as an argument between the two parties outside.
An injured person was found at the scene. He suffered a gunshot. There's no word on how serious the injuries were.
Police said they are searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(1) comment
So, police shoot a suspect in Wethersfield that is Hispanic and the situation in West Hartford ends without any shots fired by police. Interesting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.