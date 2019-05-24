HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Changes could soon be coming to gun laws as three gun control bills head to the governor's desk.
Thursday night, the state Senate passed measures that cover the assembly and storage of guns.
One bill, Ethan's Law, was created in memory of Guilford teen Ethan Song who accidentally shot and killed himself with a loaded firearm found at a friend's house. The gun belonged to the father of his friend, investigators said.
Since the 15-year-old's death, his family has been working to tighten gun storage laws. The new legislation requires loaded and unloaded guns to be safely stored in homes where there are people who are under the age of 18.
Only two Republicans voted against it.
“I think he would have been proud, honestly, I don’t know if we’d be here today if he was alive," said Emily Song, Ethan's sister.
The Connecticut Citizen's Defense League, or CCDL, also had a say in the bill.
The bill requires the Department of Education to develop a firearm safety guide for students.
“I think it’s good that we’re at least being listened to, at least on this issue right now," said Scott Wilson, president, CCDL.
Ethan's Law was also proposed on the federal level earlier this week.
“It’s very bittersweet," said Mike Song, Ethan's father. "It’s the worst scenario that you could set up for being on TV or fighting for a law that saves lives, but when faced with that scenario, our family has always been strong.”
Also passing the Senate on Thursday night, a bill banning ghost guns where people buy untraceable parts and assemble guns at home.
The third bill that made it through requires guns to be locked in a safe, placed in a trunk or locked in a glove box when in an unattended vehicle.
Both the state House of Representatives and the Senate passed the bills, which means it's up to Gov. Ned Lamont to provide his signature to make them laws.
He is expected to do that in a matter of days.
(0) comments
