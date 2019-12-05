HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In its 11th year, the Capital Region Gun Buyback Program will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Anyone who turns in a working gun will receive a Stop & Shop gift card, ranging from $200 for assault rifles, $100 for handguns or revolvers, and $25 for shotguns or rifles.
Guns can be brought to Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity, 140 Woodland St. in Hartford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guns must be unloaded and placed in a clear plastic bag, and inside a paper bag or box. Guns may be submitted anonymously.
The goal of the event is to reduce the number of firearm-related injuries, and is put on by Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital, the city of Hartford, Hartford Police Department, the Hartford State’s Attorney Office, and several other community partners.
(1) comment
you'd get more money by stopping by a Pawn Shop
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.