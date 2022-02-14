HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gun control advocates planned a march in Hartford on Monday.

Demonstrators and lawmakers said they'll be outside the state capitol to call for more funding to fight gun violence.

It's set for 11 a.m.

The event comes 9 years after the first "March for Change" rally, which took place after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012.

The rally also comes four years after 17 people were killed in a shooting at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Since the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, gun violence at schools has only risen, reported The Associated Press. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a tally last week by the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Monday, speakers in Hartford said they will honor those who have been impacted by gun violence in local communities.