Gun control, gun violence funding, money generic
MGN

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gun control advocates planned a march in Hartford on Monday.

Demonstrators and lawmakers said they'll be outside the state capitol to call for more funding to fight gun violence.

It's set for 11 a.m.

The event comes 9 years after the first "March for Change" rally, which took place after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012.

The rally also comes four years after 17 people were killed in a shooting at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Since the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, gun violence at schools has only risen, reported The Associated Press. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a tally last week by the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Monday, speakers in Hartford said they will honor those who have been impacted by gun violence in local communities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RedRidingHD
RedRidingHD

Maybe we could start by holding the criminals accountable and keeping them locked up instead of releasing them. Probably a good start.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.