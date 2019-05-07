HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gun control is taking center stage at the State Capitol.
Three bills, including safe storage in a car, banning ghost guns, and Ethan’s Law are all being discussed by lawmakers in the House.
Ethan's Law is named after a teen from Guilford who died after accidentally shooting himself while at a friend's house last year.
The bill requires all firearms to be safely stored in homes with children.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League coitized the legislation and said “rather than criminalizing gun ownership, teaching children to understand what can happen if a firearm is handled without adult supervision is much more important than increasing criminal penalties."
