NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Gun manufacturer Stag Arms announced on Tuesday it will be moving its company out of New Britain.
The company said its Board of Directors decided to relocate the company as part of its initiative to “improve the overall customer experience.”
While the new location for its headquarters hasn’t been finalized, the company said it has narrowed down its options.
The company will finalize the location in the next few months.
In a statement, Stag Arms President Anthony Ash said, in part, “Stag is creating a seamless, integrated value chain that will incorporate best practices from design and engineering, to manufacturing, omni-channel customer engagement, fulfillment, and service. The pieces are in place and we are ready to transition production and fulfillment operations immediately from a narrow facility-based approach in New Britain to a distributed eco-system."
(1) comment
Did the CT. tax rate initiate this decision to move out of NB? I sense from the tone of Mr. Ash's message it's not just NB that's losing their business but Connecticut too! Will our state eventually become a "bedroom" state for New York? Connecticut needs "new blood" in it's stagnant govt. Something needs to be done and sooner rather than later.
