HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gun owners are hoping to stop a proposed ammunition tax.
On Thursday, lawmakers held a public hearing on the proposed tax and Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence testified before the lawmakers against the tax.
A Congressional study recently found gun violence costs Connecticut $1.2 billion annually.
Advocates for this new tax say the money can help reduce violence, but gun owners say it shouldn’t be their responsibility to pay for that.
Gun rights advocates, however, called it an assault on their 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.
“Does gun violence cost all taxpayers? It does, but why is that extra burden being placed on legally obtained ammunition,” said Walt Kupson, Middlebury CCDL member.
Gun owners told lawmakers they shouldn't have to pay for services aimed at reducing gun violence.
The group of mothers and lawmakers called shooting deaths in Connecticut's largest cities a growing problem.
They said a way to help combat and reduce it may be taxing ammunition.
"It is a creative mechanism to funding the creative work that community gun violence organization are doing to keep our communities safe," said Susan Vogel, Moms Demand Action for Fun Sense in America Connecticut Chapter.
A recent proposal called for a 35 percent tax on ammo.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League argued that such a tax would put more people at risk.
“Lower income individuals who typically live in more dangerous neighborhoods will likely be priced out," it said in a statement. “These residents will be disproportionately impacted by this tax.”
State Representative Gillian Gilchrest of West Hartford sponsored the bill and says non-gun owners shouldn't be burdened with those costs.
"That status quo is unfair to the 84 percent of Connecticut residents who choose not to own guns and ammunition," Gilchrest said.
Gilchrest estimates that the bill will generate $7 million per year and that money would go toward community groups address gun violence, not advocacy groups.
But opponents say it does nothing to address some of the most common problems associated with guns.
Ammunition is subject to the sales tax and an 11 percent federal excise tax. No other state imposes its own excise tax on ammunition.
Why can't some people see that this AMMO TAX is wrong because you can not tax a RIGHT!!! You can tax an automobile all day long because it's a privilege but not our constitutional rights !! These idiots just keep testing the waters just to see how far they can get away with infringing on our constitutional rights!!
You neglected to add the part obout hundreds of pro 2A citizens who are also slated to give testimony starting a 1pm, and continue well into the evening. Also, feel free to head over to the posted written testimonies on the states website. Currently submissions in opposition stand at 600 plus to 3.
Tell the entire story please.
Sounds like two things: unconstitutional tax disguised as a way to circumvent ones 2nd amendment rights, and secondly, another liberal tax grab to fund something that wont make one bit of difference at all.
Tax good drivers @ 35% of their car's value to prevent bad drivers from owning cars...
Incoming comments saying "my rights are more important than your kid."
I'm not a gun owner but you can't seriously believe this will solve the gun violence issue> This appears to be more of CT trying to obtain revenue off the lives of those children that were gunned down. " Blood Money"
Unjustly taxing ammunition punishes responsible gun owners and does NOTHING to prevent delinquent teens and young adults from shooting people in crime. If you want to fix "gun" violence then put your focus on parenting skills and do something to try to prevent this endless stream of juvenile delinquents who then go on to commit violent crimes with stolen hand guns in our urban areas. Guns do not commit crimes, children raised as sociopaths do.
