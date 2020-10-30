EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Gun sales are on the rise, both in Connecticut and nationwide.
Many industry experts say sales in 2020 will break the record set just four years ago.
Gun sales traditionally go up when there is a presidential election.
Also, a local gun shop owner says people are also worried about the coronavirus, and with protests, we’re seeing a lot of first-time buyers.
“One word – unprecedented,” said Jurgen Brauer, chief economist of Small Arms Analytics.
Gun sales are up in 2020, so much so that Brauer says he’s never seen anything like this in his 20 years of tracking sales.
“It’s a cliché word. In this word, however, it’s apt,” Brauer said.
Krys Dibella, co-owner of Tobacco Valley Gun, said sales have been up 20 to 30 percent since March, and they’ve shown no signs of slowing down.
“Over the past, I would say, six, seven months, we’ve had an increase of sales between the lock down, the COVID, people’s nerves, and stuff like that,” Dibella said.
The increase nationwide has been even more. Brauer estimates that 16.7 million firearms have been sold through the end of September, nearly double last year’s 9.7 million through this point.
In 2016, 11.4 million guns were sold to this point.
Experts disagree some on sales estimates. But they do agree that we’ll see gun sales pass record of 16.6 million in 2016.
“We have to face the reality, things are getting a little crazy out there, home break-ins, car break-ins are happening on a regular basis,” said Jeff Engler from Ellington, who bought his first gun on Friday from Dibella. He said he wanted some extra security.
Dibella says he heard that a lot of people worried about COVID-19 and another shut down. Or the protests for police reform over the summer.
“There’s just people buying stuff for, obviously there’s fearing buying, there’s issues with availability because of COVID,” Dibella said.
Dibella adds that people are also been stocking up on ammunition, as COVID has created supply chain issues for firearms, just like it has for other products.
But a lot of the sales have been driven by new buyers. That’s created in delay in getting permits.
“It’s been a long process, it’s taken my wife and I 8 months to get our licenses this year,” Engler said.
It can be hard to predict gun sales into the future, especially since the presidential election will play a factor in demand. But it’s the season for hunting and holiday shopping, so Brauer sees no slow down.
“The sales high will continue through the year just because it’s the season,” Brauer said.
Channel 3 reached out to CT State Police for a break down of pistol permit application this year versus last year, but they were not able to get those numbers on Friday.
