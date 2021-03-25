WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Historically, gun sales soar following mass shootings and gun legislation talks.
However, there’s a new batch of buyers.
Delta Arsenal in Wallingford said business has been busy, nonstop.
Numbers show pistol permit applications, training courses and sales are skyrocketing, and research shows people have been purchasing firearms for months now.
“So, Glock is probably the number one driving manufacturer in America right now,” said James Emory, of Delta Arsenal.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF, and the Firearm and Ammunition Trade Association, said surveys show 40 percent of sales in 2020 came from first-time buyers.
When asked who is buying, Jimmy McMikle, of Dark Horse Training Solutions, said “the African American community specifically, you’re seeing an increase of about 58 percent of gun sales in that demographic.”
McMikle runs a firearm training company and is the president of the National African American Gun Association for the Connecticut chapter.
He said women make up 80 percent of his classes.
Delta Arsenal said it’s seeing other trends.
“We’ve seen anyone from Asian Americans to Hispanics to African Americans, everyone and anyone is trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” Emory said.
Through research, the NSSF also found Asian Americans buying increased by 43 percent in 2020 over 2019.
Experts say last year’s increase is a mixed result of a presidential election year, social unrest, and anti-Asian sentiment.
For Marquel Peterson, he’s looking to get his pistol permit because he wants to protect his growing family.
“You never know, you could live anywhere, rural areas as well, and random acts can happen,” Peterson said.
A few cities provided some statistics for pistol permit applications in 2020 – Hartford reported it received 613 applications, but received 330 the year before.
In Waterbury, it received 349 in 2019, and more than 1,400 in 2020.
At Delta Arsenal, it said it is seeing many first-time buyers who have had their permits for years.
