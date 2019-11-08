MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden was arrested as part of the police department's efforts to stop gun violence in the city.
Angel Cruz was arrested on six active arrest warrants Wednesday.
He was taken into custody at an address on East Street around 9 p.m.
Cruz was hit with new charges, including possession of a firearm, violation of a protective order, criminal possession of ammunition, weapons in a motor vehicle, altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and interfering with an officer.
His warrants charged him with risk of injury, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree failure to appear, interfering with police, reckless driving, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree threatening.
His bonds totaled $812,000.
