HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ahead of marking nine years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, gun violence prevention advocates gathered in Hartford.
Members of the Newtown Action Alliance and the Connecticut Community Violence Intervention Program joined Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy on Monday.
They honored the victims and survivors of gun violence during a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
They also pushed for what they call "common sense" gun violence prevention legislation at the federal level.
Twenty-six students and staff members died in the mass shooting in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012.
(3) comments
I'm all for common sense gun laws. It seems as of late however the laws they try are less common sense and more focused on banning the "scary weapons".
what more restrictions do they want?
Preventing crazy people from gaining access. Or, are you totally OK with the kid from Michigan easily obtaining a firearm?
