GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal created to curb gun violence in the wake of a teen's death in Guilford will be discussed on Tuesday.
The discussion comes following the arrest of a teenager who was charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ethan Song.
According to the state's attorney's office, Song accidentally shot himself in the head while at a friend's house back in January.
The proposal aims to close loopholes in current gun legislation.
It involves ensuring firearms are properly stowed whether or not they're loaded or unloaded.
Right now there are no state laws requiring unloaded firearms to be stored properly, even if the ammunition is nearby.
Song not only had access to the handgun, but also the bullets at his friend's house.
"They have a lot of courage to come forward right now and talk about what they want to see done not just for their own son ethan but for every family in the state Connecticut to make sure this never happens again," said state Rep. Sean Scanlon, who represents Guilford.
Song's friend, a juvenile whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The gun owner is not facing any charges.
A news conference is set to detail the proposal by Scanlon and Song's parents.
It's happening at 11 a.m. on the green at the First Congressional Church in Guilford.
