BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The man at the center of Tuesday's shooting and hours-long standoff in Branford has been identified.
The medical examiner said Matthew Walker was the gunman involved in the standoff.
According to police, the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home while firing shots out a window.
On Wednesday, police were still at the scene, canvassing the area.
The incident unfolded just after noon on Tuesday in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill Road. That's when police had received calls about shots being fired.
"Officers responded immediately, arriving within 90 seconds of the initial shots," said Branford Police Lt. Corrianne Carangelo.
When officers arrived, heavy gunfire came from the upper floors of a business/apartment building.
Officers returned fire.
Police said possibly hundreds of rounds were fired from multiple guns, which were later found inside the second-floor apartment.
There were also 911 calls about a gunshot victim. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Several hours later, police said Matthew Walker was found dead inside the apartment.
A medical examiner said he died by suicide, from a gunshot to the head.
During a search of the home, police found several guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police also said several cars, businesses, and homes were struck during the incident.
“Many other civilians were terrified and they were in the vicinity of the gunfire. Many nearby vehicles and homes were damaged," said Branford Deputy Police Chief John Alves.
Meanwhile, long-time business owners are breathing a sigh of relief that no one else was killed.
“He was in the window there, shooting out the window right in line with me, so I ducked under the pallet, and there were lots more shots fired,” described eyewitness John Chamberlain.
Larry Stoup of Pepe’s Gulf station ran to get his neighbor under cover after he was hit with gunfire.
“I saw Ashwin out front here at the pumps walking around the pumps, dazed. He says ‘Larry, I think I’ve been hit.’ I went out got him inside the building, fortunately he’s okay,” Stoup said.
Ashwin Patel is now okay, recovering in the hospital.
Neighbor Bill Mannle said he his in his basement for five hours.
“They were in my backyard, guns drawn facing the house with the perpetrator was. He told me to get in the house,” Mannle described.
Branford police did say they had some complaint about the shooter and that they are now reviewing that.
They are asking if anyone has information on the shooter to give them a call.
