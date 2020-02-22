BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified two men who were gunned down at a restaurant in Bloomfield early Saturday morning.
43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford were pronounced dead at the St. Francis Hospital emergency room, according to police.
Officers were called to Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant on Park Avenue around 1 a.m.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot across the street from the Police Department Headquarters.
One man was hit in the chest and the second was shot in the head.
A preliminary investigation determined the two men had a verbal confrontation with another person inside the bar.
According to police, the incident "spilled" into the parking lot, where the two men were shot.
As officers canvassed the parking lot this morning, discarded medical equipment was visible on the pavement near the entrance to the restaurant.
Detectives, State Police, and the State's Attorney's Office are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Police at 860-242-5501.
(1) comment
People need to stay home at night. It’s just too dangerous to go out anymore.
