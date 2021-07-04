NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is facing several charges following an investigation Friday.
Police say the investigation was conducted at 194 Cedar Street around 5:15 in the morning.
Authorities seized two semi-automatic handguns, a revolver, and various, what were described as, controlled substances.
Gary Davis was arrested on drug and gun-related charges as a result of the investigation.
"A few weeks ago, leaders from throughout the area and I gave an update on our re-formed shooting task force. Their work is a critical piece of our multi-pronged approach to combating gun violence. It's great to see their work paying off with 3 more guns off the streets," Mayor Elicker said in a statement.
Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court later this month.
