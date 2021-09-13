MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men face weapons and other charges after they led police on a pursuit in Meriden.
Raekwon Cruz, 24, 23-year-old Devonte Reynolds, and 23-year-old Jorge Carmona were arrested on Friday.
Meriden police said they spotted the suspects' vehicle around 6 p.m. on Friday on South Colony Road. They tried to stop it.
The driver, however, sped south on South Colony Road.
Pedestrians pointed police in the direction of the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Officers said they found the vehicle having mechanical issues. The driver turned it into the parking lot for the Tracey Gardens apartment complex.
Cruz and Reynolds fled on foot through the lot. Carmona, however, remained with the vehicle.
One of the suspects tossed a fanny pack and sweatshirt while they fled. Both were recovered. Police said each contained a firearm.
At that point, officers reported losing sight of the two suspects.
They said Wallingford police helped set up a perimeter in the area while Meriden police deployed K9 units.
Reynolds was found on Hanover Avenue. Cruz was found over the town line in Wallingford.
Cruz was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with police, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of ammunition, reckless driving, operating under suspension, misuse of plates, window tint violation, no front plate, unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance, engaging police in a pursuit and disobeying an officer's signal.
His bond was set at $500,000.
Reynolds was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault on an elderly person, breach of peace and interfering with police.
His bond was set at $350,000.
Carmona had multiple warrants out of Berlin for firearms-related charges. He was placed into their custody, Meriden police said.
(2) comments
Look at their sad faces. Maybe they don’t understand because their brains are not developed. Yea we will go with that one. Hang them set an example. Next.
Nope.
