PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested on a slew of weapons and drug charges after police investigated a gunshot noise complaint in Plainfield.
Joshua Griffin, 18, was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to an address on Center Street around 8:20 a.m., where they found Griffin and a juvenile friend.
Both Griffin and the friend denied knowing anything about a gunshot and claimed they had just been woken up by the officers.
Police, however, found a 9mm shell casing in the driveway. Still, both the suspect and his friend were uncooperative.
A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property.
Officers said they found alprazolam, oxycodone hydrochloride, Xanax, and cannabis type material. They also found several paraphernalia items and items consistent with the sale of narcotics.
According to police, guns found inside the home included a Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol, 9mm semi-auto polymer pistol, and an AR-15 style rifle, in addition to a pellet rifle. Several high-capacity magazines and ammunitions were also located.
Griffin was eventually arrested around 8 p.m. He later admitted to firing a firearm.
Police charged him with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a high capacity magazine, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of cannabis in excess of 5 ounces.
Griffin was held on a $150,000 bond. He was given a court date of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.