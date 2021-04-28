EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- A small unoccupied aircraft was lifted from the ground by a gust of wind and crashed in East Haddam on Tuesday.
State Police said around 5:25 p.m., troopers from Troop K were dispatched to the Goodspeed Airport on Lumberyard Road in East Haddam for the report of a down aircraft.
The aircraft, which was described as a small Aerolite 103 Ultralite, appeared to be idling on the runway when a gust of wind lifted it from the ground.
No one was in it at the time and there was no impact to the building in the area. It had crashed behind a hanger, according to the East Haddam Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said the pilot reported that the plane had malfunctioned while on ground and apparently took off on its own due to the strong winds. The pilot was treated for minor injuries on scene.
Crews on scene also stopped leaking fuel from the aircraft by removing the fuel tank.
The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and the accident is under investigation.
