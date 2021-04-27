EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- An unoccupied aircraft was lifted from the ground by a gust of wind in East Haddam on Tuesday.
State Police said around 5:25 p.m., troopers from Troop K were dispatched to the area of Lumberyard Road in East Haddam for the report of a down aircraft.
The aircraft, which is described as an Aerolite 103 Ultralite, appeared to be idling on the runway when a gust of wind lifted it from the ground.
It was unoccupied at the time and there was no impact to the building in the area.
No injuries were reported.
