Drone 3 got video of a plane that crashed in East Haddam.

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- An unoccupied aircraft was lifted from the ground by a gust of wind in East Haddam on Tuesday.

State Police said around 5:25 p.m., troopers from Troop K were dispatched to the area of Lumberyard Road in East Haddam for the report of a down aircraft.

The aircraft, which is described as an Aerolite 103 Ultralite, appeared to be idling on the runway when a gust of wind lifted it from the ground.

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane crash in East Haddam.

It was unoccupied at the time and there was no impact to the building in the area.

No injuries were reported.

