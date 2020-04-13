HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Today will be stormy with high winds and rain.
Channel 3 meteorologists have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert on Monday due to the increasing threat for damaging winds.
A powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England.
Rain moved in on Monday morning and has been heavy at times during the day.
"Rain totals should come in between 1 and 2 inches, with locally higher amounts... given this, poor drainage flooding in the typically prone areas will be possible," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Along the shoreline, there could also be coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory is in effect.
A high wind warning is also in effect for all of Connecticut due to anticipated wind with this storm.
A strong southerly wind will gust to 45-60 mph, if not higher.
Power outages will be possible, thanks to the wind and water-loading of heavy rain on trees, both of which could help weaken and snap some limbs.
Check on outages from Eversource here, and United Illuminating here.
"It would be good idea to prepare for possible outages by charging up your phone and, if you have a private well, filling the tub with water for the bathroom – just in case," Dixon said.
The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s.
Weather conditions will continue to improve tonight as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada.
The high wind will diminish a bit, but it's still going to be windy.
We’ll enjoy a quiet day on Tuesday with partly sunny, breezy conditions.
Temperatures should peak in the upper 50s, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.