HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A large storm out in the Atlantic ocean continued to deposit rain showers and cause windy conditions in Connecticut on Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state can expect those conditions for the duration of the day.
He also said the gusty winds that started on Thursday will continue.
"The rest of [Friday] will feature a gusty wind 30 to 40 mph, a lot of clouds and occasional showers," Dixon said.
Temperatures will hit close to 50 degrees.
"The rain should be begin to taper off later [Friday] evening," Dixon said.
Lows will be in the upper-30s and lower-40s.
The clouds may linger into Saturday morning.
However, the sky is expected to become partly-sunny and temperatures could perhaps reach the mid-50s in some parts of the state.
Temps, however, will dip back into the 30s during the overnight hours.
Sunday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds.
"[There's] a slight chance for a late day, isolated shower," Dixon said.
Parts of the state will also have a shot at 60 degrees on Sunday.
"Next week starts out bright and mild," Dixon said. "Then there is a chance for some showers Tuesday, but a higher chance Wednesday."
