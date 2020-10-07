HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A potent storm system that will trek across New England on Wednesday is expected to bring windy conditions and the potential for showers or thunderstorms.
A wind advisory went into effect for the entire state at 2 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued by Channel 3.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storm system will drag a fast-moving cold front across Connecticut.
The afternoon and evening wind is a precursor.
"This is when the wind could gust 45-55 mph," Dixon said. "Given our trees are fully leafed, isolated power outages are possible."
The chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is anywhere between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
"The primary concern with any storms that develop will be a gusty/damaging wind," Dixon said.
Temperatures ahead of the front topped out in the low-to-mid 70s.
Behind the front, much cooler air will be ushered into the state.
Thursday looks to be windy and cool.
"Highs will range from 60 to 65, but temperatures may have a tough time reaching 60 degrees in the Litchfield Hills," Dixon said. "The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph."
Thursday night, temperatures could drop into the 30s in parts of the state, but should be in the low-40s in most places.
"Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations," Dixon said.
Friday should feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.