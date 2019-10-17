HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a night of heavy rain and strong winds, the coastal storm left behind damage for many across the state.
A wind advisory remains in place for the whole state except Litchfield County.
"The worst of the wind is behind us," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Through the next several hours, gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph."
As of 3:45 p.m., 32,638 Eversource customers were without power.
"We have restored power to 43,000 customers since the strong winds and heavy rain began bringing trees down onto our power lines," Eversource posted to social media. "Hundreds of line and tree crews will continue working until all are restored. Please report any outages by calling 800-286-2000, online at Eversource.com, or through our mobile app."
At last check, 2,365 United Illuminating customers were without power.
Dozens of school closures and a few early dismissals were reported due to storm damage and power outages on Thursday morning.
Damage was reported in towns across the state, including Enfield, Ellington, Voluntown and New London. Roads were impacted.
"While there are some lingering showers that will persist in areas through the afternoon, the threat for any additional flooding has come to an end," Dixon said. "Otherwise, we’ll see more clouds than sun with temperatures steady in the 50s."
The wind should start to subside as the afternoon continues.
The week should end with mostly sunny skies.
Homeowners across the state were dealing with flooded basements and leaky roofs Thursday morning, as well as downed trees and wires.
Throughout the day, the buzz of chainsaws hummed through many neighborhoods, like Hazel Street in West Haven.
“Our front door was blocked by the tree, we saw the tree coming through the roof," said Heather Rodriguez, of West Haven.
She said they were woken up by loud noises around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. That's when a tree crashed through their roof.
“We slowly got up to see what happened and bit by bit saw the damage. We’re just in shock. It took us a while to figure out what to do," she said.
In New Haven, the water rolled and rippled, crashing over the seawall in the east shore neighborhood, as crews nearby on Raynham Road cleaned up downed tree limbs.
A similar scene was playing out in Hamden on Cooper Lane, where a tree crews got to work after a tree snapped.
In New London, crews continued to clean up damage and restore power throughout the day.
Also in New London, a person was rushed to the hospital after being trapped under a fallen tree with possible live wires in the area.
That person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
When it comes to fallen power lines, New London police remind folks:
- Stay as far away as possible from downed wires and fallen trees that could have wires caught in them
- Don’t touch anything or anyone that’s touching a downed wire.
- Assume all wires are energized
- Know where power lines are at all times
- Contact the police and fire departments
