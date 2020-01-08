HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the snow squalls are expected to diminish, the state will be left with gusty winds and a near-zero wind chills Wednesday night.
Snow squalls were seen moving across parts of the state throughout the afternoon on Wednesday. As of the evening hours, there was minimal activity showing up on the Early Warning Weather Pinpoint Doppler Radar.
Now the state is left with gusty winds and bitter cold temperatures.
Winds were expected to gust up to 40 and 50 mph on Wednesday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, and New London counties, and the southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.
The coldest air of the week arrives Wednesday night, as temperatures dip into the teens and the wind chill drops to between zero and 10 above.
The wind chill could dip below zero in some locations.
Thursday looks to be a cold, but quiet day, however, the day will start with a brisk breeze.
The wind will lighten up as the day gets into the afternoon and evening hours.
It'll be seasonably cold, with highs between 28 and 35.
Milder weather is on the way for the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
