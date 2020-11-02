HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory was issued for most of the day Monday, and the wind could mean power outages for some customers.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The winds will be out of the west, 20 to 30 mph," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "In some areas, wind gusts from 40 to 55 mph are possible!"
The advisory goes into effect for the entire state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"This could result in downed tree limbs and power lines," Haney said.
A few scattered snow showers will also be possible Monday morning.
Otherwise, Haney said the day would be partly-to-mostly sunny and chilly.
Temperatures are only expected to reach the upper-30s and low-40s.
"[Monday night's] going to be pretty cold as well with lows in the upper-20s and lower 30s," Haney said. "The sky will be partly cloudy, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible overnight through early [Tuesday] morning."
For Election Day, voters will have to bundle up.
Highs will be in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the 40s elsewhere. Wind will make it feel even colder, but it should subside later in the day.
A big warm up is on the horizon for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Read the full technical discussion here.
