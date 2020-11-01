(WFSB) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the day Monday and some CT residents could lose power as a result.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result, citing the potential for strong winds.
The Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
"In some areas, wind gusts from 40- 55 MPH are possible. This could result in downed tree limbs and power lines," Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says.
Some snow flurries could pop occasionally throughout the morning and some towns could see a dusting of snow overnight.
Tuesday is Election Day, and you will need to bundle up when going to the polls.
However, a big warm up is on the horizon for Wednesday.
Read the full technical discussion here.
