(WFSB) - Meteorologists have called for an Early Warning Weather for Sunday due to the threat for strong winds and heavy rain.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole says the day will be chilly to start with many cities and towns are waking up to temperatures in the twenties.
The sun will shine until about noon before the clouds begin to move in.
"As we head into the evening a cold front will move through, bringing some heavy rain, gusty winds and even possibly some rumbles of thunder," explained Cole.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southern coastal areas of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties from until midnight.
"We are expecting south winds twenty to thirty m.p.h. and wind gusts could be as high as fifty m.p.h.," added Cole.
Those strong gusts could potentially knock tree limbs down maybe cause a few power outages.
Tomorrow will seasonably cool and a bit blustery with wind gusts expected to reach 30-40 m.p.h.
Expect a taste of Winter this Wednesday.
It's expected to be unseasonably cold with temperatures reaching the upper thirties and lower forties.
Read the full technical discussion here.
