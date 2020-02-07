EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - The winds have picked up across the state, leading to downed trees and power lines and power outages.
In East Hampton, school officials said just after 3 p.m. that some buses were forced to return to school because they couldn't travel down roads.
Parents were advised to keep an eye out for notification from the school district.
PHOTOS: Strong winds bring down trees, wires
Schools in North Stonington dismissed early on Friday due to the weather. Norwich canceled after-school activities as the winds seemed to be getting more intense as the day went on.
A high wind warning is in place for New London County through Friday night. The strong winds have been leading to power outages across the state.
Gusts of 60mph have been reported in the New London area on Friday.
As of about 5:45 p.m., more than 14,900 Eversource customers were without power. See the updated outages here.
In Hamden, town officials said about five trees have come down but there are no road closures at this time.
In Lisbon, Route 138 was closed at Ross Hill Road and Route 12 due to trees across wires. Folks were urged to stay away from the area.
Police in Ledyard said the whole town was being impacted by the strong winds. Trees and wires have come down on Shewville Road, Rose Hill Road, and Highview Terrace. More than 1,000 customers were without power as of about 4:45 p.m.
Around the same time, East Lyme posted several roads being impacted by strong winds:
- North Bridebrook Road at Applewood closed - Tree & wires
- North Brideborook Road at Plants Dam closed - Tree down with wires
- South Cobblers Court between 21 & 23 tree down with wires
- Black Point Road at Francis closed - tree down
- Church Lane - Tree damage Road Closed
- Society Road - northbound exit 73 on ramp - large tree down
- Beaver Brook Road @ Whistletown tree down with wires.
- Chesterfield Road at Irvingdell is closed in both directions
- 129 Chesterfield Road (Rte 161) - Tree & wires down. investigating
- East Shore Drive & Seaview Avenue - wires down in road
- Plants Dam Road is now passable.
- 3 North Rd & 109 Oswegatchie Hills Road - Closed
In Middletown, fire officials said Saybrook Road between Clew Drive and Wall Street was closed, as well as Toll Gate Road near Brooks Road.
Folks are reminded to never approach downed power lines, and always assume they're live. If you come across any, call 9-1-1.
For more on the forecast, read here.
Stay updated on traffic conditions in your area here.
(1) comment
Seriously? Wind? What a bunch of candy a$$ sissies!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.