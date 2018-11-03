HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a night of heavy rain, showers will continue on Saturday morning and lead to winds that could gust to over 50 mph.
A wind advisory remains in effect for the entire state for Saturday.
A flood warning is also in effect for parts of New Haven, Litchfield and Fairfield counties until early Sunday morning.
Rain turned heavy on Friday evening, and continued overnight, as a storm system moved through the area.
The showers continued throughout Saturday morning, and then dissipated after noon time.
Temps should hit 60 degrees; however, cooler air will settle in by Saturday night.
The big story on Saturday is the wind.
Cameron said winds could gust to over 50 mph during the late morning and afternoon.
Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.
Sunday looks to be sunny with lighter winds. The air will be seasonably cool.
Low temps will be in the 30s, but should warm into the 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night. That’s when Daylight Saving Time will come to an end (officially at 2 am Sunday).
