WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- January is a big month for gyms, as more people try to start and maintain healthy habits.
For the year 2020, it was a challenge for so many, both mentally and physically.
But as we put that year behind us, and start a new one, folks like Sean Araby are trying to stay in shape, and work on some new fitness resolutions.
“To do more cardio. I don’t really do much cardio, so I want to run a little more and continue to go to the gym,” said Araby, of Glastonbury.
At this time, fitness centers and gyms Connecticut are operating at 50 percent capacity.
After having to shut down for several months because of the pandemic, Planet Fitness says more people are coming back to the gym.
“The usage level is starting to increase. People are coming at different times of the day,” said Joe Pepe, chief operating officer for Planet Fitness.
As we kick off the new year, he said usage is climbing back up, and there’s a new level of comfort among gym goers.
“After months of lockdown, people kind of got off their fitness routines. So, this, traditionally January, is a time where people make their resolutions and want to get back to the gym and want to get fit,” Pepe said.
Gyms also have a lot of precautions in place to make sure members feel safe. One of the features Planet Fitness has is a “crowd meter,” where you can type in the location you plan on visiting, and check out just how busy it is.
“We have big facilities. We’re 20,000 to 25,000 square feet, high ceilings, great ventilation and so we’re able to spread machines apart,” Pepe said.
Many gyms are also offering special membership deals to kick off the new year.
For gym goers, they say having an outlet where they can sweat out the stress the pandemic has created is so critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.