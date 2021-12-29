(WFSB) - The new year begins Saturday and this is the time when more people sign up for gym memberships, but with COVID cases on the rise across the state, will that impact New Year's fitness resolutions?
Madyn Singh usually works at the Wethersfield Planet Fitness six days a week. Her New Year’s resolution for 2022 is…
"Just to stay consistent with it. I mean, I'm pretty busy. I own a company, so staying consistent with it every day is my goal," Singh explained.
Madyn says being fully vaccinated and boosted makes her feel comfortable at the gym, despite rising COVID cases statewide.
"I always clean the machines before and after, and the booster helps a lot," continued Singh.
Over in Glastonbury, Empowered Indoor Cycling and Strength Studio is anticipating an increase in membership with the new year just around the corner.
"We have seen quite a few clients, which we’re very grateful for them, and we’re hoping that trend continues," Jocelyn Demaio, chief empowered officer and co-owner of Empowered Indoor Cycling and Strength Studio, stated.
Jocelyn says they’ve chosen to continue operating at a reduced capacity. They’re also taking other measures to help keep clients safe.
"Our members and crews who come to us have to show proof of vaccination if they wish to remove their mask whenever they’re exercising," said Demaio.
She says that requirement has helped members feel comfortable working out in group settings and they have not seen a decrease in attendance.
"I hope that people get back to in person fitness, because I think there’s so much joy in exercising with other people rather than being with your basement or by yourself," Demaio added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.