NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – If you went to the gym on Monday, you may have noticed some changes.
Monday was the first day gyms faced new restrictions, including fewer customers at one time.
Also, everyone must wear a mask, even while working out.
At Planet Fitness, they don’t have a lot of group classes, so it’s about making sure everyone has space and watching capacity, but for studios that specialize in group classes, they have to get a little creative.
“We’re not surprised in any way. I think other states have moved towards this other step,” said Joseph Pepe Jr.
The state also announced that gyms must limit to 25 percent capacity, down from 50 percent.
CycleBar in West Hartford just opened last month, and the studio has found ways to get by.
“We know it’s for now, not forever,” said Cheryl Rocco, co-owner of CycleBar.
The fitness studio has been renting unused bikes and offering virtual classes for clients who prefer to ride at home. They also offer more classes as demand is growing.
“We’re very interactive with our members, and they say we want a noon ride, we find people to do a noon ride for them,” said Diane Reimer, co-owner of CycleBar.
CycleBar was able to add a few bikes. They were utilizing only 20 percent of capacity, so customers felt safe. When masks became required, they went to 25 percent.
The governor’s office said that face shields are not an acceptable substitute for masks under the new executive order.
