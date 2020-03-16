Gyms, movie theaters, restaurants, etc. required to close at 8 p.m. Monday

(WFSB) - The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut continues to climb.
As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 41 with more expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.
Certain businesses told to close at 8 p.m. Monday
During a Monday morning conference call with the governors of New York and New Jersey, Gov. Ned Lamont made a decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, were asked to follow suit.
“We must do everything we can as a community to slow the spread of this virus so that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system and we protect the most vulnerable," Lamont said. "A national approach to these measures would be the best option to slow and mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point.
Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
🆕Viruses don't know borders. #CT #NY & #NJ are taking a regional approach to reduce spread of #COVID19.Effective 8PM tonight in all 3 states:-Gatherings max 50 ppl-Restaurants/bars will be take-out/delivery only-Movie theaters closed-Gyms closed-Commercial casinos closed— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 16, 2020
Lamont also ordered no gatherings of more than 50 people.
“Weeks ago, Connecticut restaurants began doubling down on cleaning procedures in order to protect our customers and our employees, said Scot Dolch, Connecticut Restaurant Association. "In the wake of Gov. Lamont’s announcement, local restaurant owners will continue to offer safe, clean service to customers via takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to returning to full service once this difficult period has passed, so that our industry can continue to be an enormous economic driver for the state, and continue to employ tens of thousands of people throughout Connecticut.”
Schools closed
Lamont signed an executive order on Sunday closing all public schools for two weeks.
Meal programs for students 18 years old and younger are still available in many towns.
RELATED: School districts announce food distribution sites
Lamont also said the state is working on a free online education system for students.
Confirmed cases
Lamont said there were 16 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, three in New Haven County, and three in Hartford County.
The publicly released cases included:
- Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.
- New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.
- Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.
- Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.
- Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.
- Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.
- Westport: The patient was a woman in her 40s.
- Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
- Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
- New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.
- Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.
- Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
Government offices
Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner Sibongile Magubane was authorized to close branches to the public, Lamont said.
Municipal budget deadlines will be flexible.
RELATED: Gov. declares public health emergency
A public health emergency issued by Lamont allows him to order potential travel bans and close private businesses. It already allowed him to close the schools and ban travel for state employees.
What to do if feeling ill
Connecticut continues to operate its COVID-19 testing with two kits. Each kit can test up to 600 patients each.
Doctors continue to say that if a person feels sick, or has a fever or cough, that person might not need to rush to the hospital.
"If you have a fever and cough, and are in the south western part of the state, you should assume you have the coronavirus. You don't need a test to tell you that's what you have. You should assume that's the illness you have. Most people will get better at home, especially the younger you are, you should talk to your physician to give you advice on how to care for yourself with COVID-19 at home," said Dr. Matt Cartter, CT epidemiologist.
Cartter said people shouldn't inundate the hospitals. More than 80 percent of people will get better on their own at home.
Doctors said people should stay at least 6 feet away from someone who is sick. They advised coughing into a tissue and throwing it in the trash right away.
Also, hand washing is essential.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
(3) comments
Three of the most liberal states inciting more mass hysteria and paranoia. Please let us sane people continue to live our lives and the rest of you can crawl back into your caves. This is insane!!
A virus does not have silly politics.
No mention of retail stores? My store intends to stay open to 9 as usual.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.