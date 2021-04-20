CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is moving forward with plans to get rid of social distancing requirements for businesses, including gyms.
Energy Zone Fitness has been in business in Cromwell for the last five years.
Before COVID struck, things were taking off.
Owner Julie Cranick said more than one year into the pandemic, business is down 40 percent.
“I mean, this was my dream. A huge risk that we took. It’s been amazing, but this year, not so much,” she explained.
Come May 19, gyms and other businesses will no longer have to social distance.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont announces phasing out COVID-19 restrictions for businesses
However, Cranick said it would be much easier if people didn’t have to wear their masks while working out at the gym.
“Our whole team is getting vaccinated to try to protect others, and I just think at this point, it should be a choice,” she said. “Personally, and this is my own opinion, I’d rather socially distance than wear a mask.”
One month ago, the state eliminated capacity restrictions for gyms.
That didn’t change much for Planet Fitness locations.
“Symbolically, it was great to hear that but not much changed inside our clubs. We still had to maintain and wanted to maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” said Mike Shapiro, vice president of CT Operations at Planet Fitness.
Shapiro said the franchise is happy with the governor’s decision to loosen distancing restrictions next month.
“We’re excited to open up the club more, we’re excited to welcome more people. And our top priority has always been keeping our members safe, even pre-COVID,” Shapiro said.
He added that the vaccine rollout has been making a difference.
“Folks are telling us every single day, ‘I got vaccinated, I’m ready to be back, I’m excited to be back.’ And we’re excited to have them back,” he said.
Gyms are hoping as more people get the vaccine, more people are comfortable heading back to the gym.
“I feel like now is the time to loosen up a little bit. I know we can’t let our guards down, but we have to sort of get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Greg Clancy, personal trainer at Energy Zone Fitness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.