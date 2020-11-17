BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – With the increase in COVID-19 cases, Governor Ned Lamont is taking a closer look at gyms, restaurants, and churches.
Right now, restaurants and gyms are at a limited capacity and have lost money and continue to lose.
Over at Club Fitness in Enfield, Trudy Gress and her training James Grigaitis have the whole room to themselves. Grigaitis trains 20 people a day, one at a time.
“We have a VIP entrance where they come in the back door, they don’t come in the front door, touch anyone, see anyone, then leave out the back door,” Grigaitis said.
Lamont mentioned during this news conference on Monday the possibility of scaling back on gyms, churches and restaurants.
“We’re going to be looking at gyms, indoor dining. We’ll be looking at churches if we have to going forward. Those are areas where you have a little more likelihood of spread in comparison to retail and workspace,” Lamont said.
“I think we are at 75 percent capacity and would have to cut back capacity and continue to keep it safe. Hopefully it doesn’t happen,” Grigaitis said.
That’s the same for restaurants. Angelina’s Restaurant in Enfield used to hold larger events with up to 50 people in one room.
“It’s difficult because with COVID, we had a lot of scheduled parties and banquets or catering and all of that had to be cancelled,” said Connie Mendoza, Angelina’s Restaurant.
So, with the thought of more restrictions, restaurants are hoping for the best.
“Without our customers, there’s no restaurant. I hope we become closer together,” Mendoza said.
