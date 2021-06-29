SHARON, CT (WFSB) -- Environmental officials said gypsy moth caterpillars have caused extensive defoliation to trees in the northwest part of the state.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said the gypsy moth caterpillars caused the defoliation to trees centered around the town of Sharon.
It estimates that roughly 25,000 to 30,000 acres of oak, beech, and aspen are completely defoliated, with heavy damage done to red maple and birch.
“By contrast, eastern Connecticut had widespread gypsy moth activity from 2015-2018 in conjunction with a drought which peaked at 1,175,000 acres in 2017 and ended with widespread gypsy moth fungus activity in 2018. An earlier outbreak in 2005-2006 was brought to a quick end by the fungus,” a press release said.
Officials also said that this wasn’t totally unexpected, as the statewide 2020 to 2021 gypsy moth egg mass survey found high egg mass counts in the Sharon area. They added that any outbreak would depend partly on when it rains at the right time for the gypsy moth fungus Entomophaga maimagia to kick in.
“Moisture is required for the fungus to infect the gypsy moth caterpillars. Spring was largely dry until the Memorial Day rains,” the CAES said.
Environmental officials did say that partial or even complete defoliation of a tree does not mean the death of a tree.
“However, a repeat of this level of defoliation could result in the mortality of many of these mature trees,” said Station Forester Dr. Jeffrey Ward. They added that healthy trees can tolerate some defoliation.
Officials added that spring and early summer rains in 2022 will be important in ending the outbreak.
A more accurate documentation of the defoliation will come from the annual summer statewide aerial forest health survey that begins this week.
“There is only one generation of the gypsy moth each year. The caterpillars hatched from the buffcolored egg masses in late April this year. An egg mass may contain 100 to more than 1000 eggs laid in several layers. A few days after hatching, the ¼ inch long caterpillars will ascend the trees and begin to feed on new leaves. These young caterpillars deposit silk trails as they crawl and, as they drop from branches on these threads, may be distributed on the wind. Larger caterpillars generally crawl up and down tree trunks and feed mainly at night. They seek cool, shaded protective sites during the day. However, under outbreak conditions with dense populations of caterpillars, they may feed continuously day and night and crawl at any time. The caterpillars generally complete their feeding sometime around the end of June, pupate, and transform into an adult moth in about 10 to 14 days. Male moths are brown and can fly. The female moths are white and cannot fly. Each female moth will lay a single egg mass and die. These eggs will pass through the winter and larvae will hatch the following year in late April or early May,” the press release said.
