(WFSB) - Some customers of H&R Block reported that their stimulus payments have yet to show up in their bank accounts and that the tax preparer is to blame.
The Internal Revenue Service said Jan. 4 was the official payment date, but some payments actually began last week.
Several customers reached out Channel 3 about their payments being deposited in accounts they don't recognize.
H&R Block said those were temporary accounts linked to customers' 2019 returns.
"The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize," the tax preparer said. "If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day."
On Monday, the company said that customers' payments should be in their accounts by the end of the day. It is still investigating what happened.
As of Tuesday morning, a number of people still said, however, that the payments had yet to show up.
H&R Block did say in a news release dated Jan. 4 that some payments would be sent back to the IRS in some cases.
"All financial institutions are required to return second stimulus payments in certain circumstances, such as when they are sent to a closed account," it said. "In these cases, payments were returned to the IRS and a check is likely to be sent by the IRS. This affected less than 1 percent of second stimulus payments processed by H&R Block."
The IRS said taxpayers can track or check the status of their stimulus payments on its website here.
Channel 3 is continuing to look into this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.