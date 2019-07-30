(WFSB) -- One hundred million people are awaiting notification from Capital One to hear if their information was stolen by a hacker.
The company said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised in the hack that was reported on Monday.
Capital One says it will provide free credit monitoring and identity protection.
The FBI has reportedly arrested a woman from Seattle in connection to the hack. Paige A. Thompson was arrested on charges of computer fraud and abuse, court records say.
Thompson, a former software engineer, reportedly stole 140,000 social security numbers along with 80,000 linked bank account numbers.
Much of the data is from consumers and small businesses who applied for Capital One credit cards between 2005 and 2019.
“There were some security measures that probably should have been in place, that weren’t, but Capital One did the right thing and clearly had a security plan in place because they got out in front of this really quickly after they were notified the breach took place," said Jim Parise, president of Kelser Corporation, which is an IT services and cyber security firm.
While Capital One doesn't believe any of the hacked info was used for fraud, it is offering free credit monitoring services.
“You definitely want to take advantage of the credit monitoring that they’ll offer and the identity protection, but something a lot of folks don’t do, they should consider putting a freeze on their credit with the three credit reporting agencies," Parise said.
In a statement, Capital One's chairman and CEO said "While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened. I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."
According to the company, the hack will cost it between $100 million and $150 million.
In a statement on Tuesday, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong said “As we saw with Equifax, failure to properly secure personal information has consequences — for both consumer victims and corporations. When corporations fail to take reasonable security measures, they must be held accountable. My office has initiated a review of the circumstances of this latest breach and is prepared to take action if warranted.”
In the meantime, there are some tips to help you from becoming a victim:
- Sign up for 24-7 credit monitoring. This way you will find out immediately if someone tries to open an account in your name.
- Enable two-factor authentication - have a code sent to your cell phone when logging into your email account and financial websites.
- Put a freeze on the three major credit reports - Equifax, Experian and Transunion. This will make it impossible for someone else to take out a loan or line of credit.
- Change your password regularly on your accounts
- Don't get phished. Ignore unsolicited requests for information, which could be phishing attempts, or when hackers pretend to be a trusted company or individual
Capital One is asking that consumers who believe they receive a fraudulent email seeking their data forward the email to abuse@capitalone.com. After forwarding the email, the company recommends deleting it.
