HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- A 14-year-old soccer standout from Haddam has died after being hit by a car.

Friends of the family only identified the victim as Gianna Vincelett, a student at Haddam Killingworth Middle School.

The teenager was riding her bicycle on Route 81 around 10:30 p.m. July 29 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Teen injured in Haddam hit and run A 14-year-old female was critically injured in a hit and run that happened Thursday night.

“They have a vehicle; they suspect they have a person of interest. I’m glad that’s happened,” Haddam First Selectman Bob McGarry said on Monday.

State police said they received word late Monday night that the victim had died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Tuesday.

The school provided counseling to students on July 30.

There have been many powerful, prayerful messages on social media, including one from Sporting CT that said, “a beautiful angel has left us too soon.”

Then there was a message to the governor on Twitter Monday morning that said “@Nedlamont, my great niece was killed in a hit and run in Haddam. Her dad, Jesse Vernik, has 38 days left to go on his prison sentence. Let him attend the funeral please for his daughter.”

Lamont responded to Channel 3 and said he will “see what the parole board has to say and see if they’d consider a pardon, but that’s totally at their discretion.”

“This girl was a remarkable student, beloved a real athlete. I think it’s time for this family to have real privacy and for the community just to take stock of all the wonder young kids that we have,” said State Rep. Christine Palm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, which can be found by clicking here.