HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- It's voting day in many communities, as taxpayers weigh in on budgets.
In the case of Regional School District 17, the town is divided on closing a beloved elementary school.
The budget numbers were one element of the decision to vote 'yes' or 'no.'
The other element is whether taxpayers want to close Haddam Elementary School.
Signs were seen everywhere in town on Tuesday, asking voters to save the school or to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the budget.
The ballot question appears simple, asking 'yes' or 'no' on the $42.5 million budget, but it’s not that simple.
“The only reason for voting 'no' is not necessarily the budget,” said Mary Hickish.
If you vote 'no', volunteers representing friends of Haddam Elementary are taking an exit poll on why people voted 'no.'
“I’m basically for shut it down if it’s not needed,” said Bill Nichols.
Closing the school because of declining enrollment had been discussed in vocal public meetings, and allows the district to sell the property to developers.
“It’s really split up our entire town. Some people who never had children want our small elementary school to stay open while others of us see it as a great economic development,” said Isabelle Seggerman.
Volunteers said voter turn-out has been heavier than normal.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
