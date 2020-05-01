GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Hair and nail salons could reopen as early as May 20.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that is potentially when the state could see some businesses allowed to reopen, but there could be some changes.
The Department of Public Health is still working on guidelines for the first wave of businesses reopening.
Those guidelines could take a couple of weeks to be announced, so in the meantime, businesses are looking elsewhere for guidance. Specifically, some salon owners are look at what salons in Georgia are doing.
Last week, salons were some of the businesses allowed to reopen in Georgia.
While it’s not clear what requirements will be in place, there seems to be some things everyone expects. Everyone seems to think social distancing will be top among those requirements, but also sanitation; cleaning everything customers touch.
There are questions about personal protective equipment and what employees will need to wear.
“Some salons are just going to have to figure out, maybe skip every other station or have a certain schedule where a handful of people work one day, the other group works another day,” said Taylor Murphy, owner of Made & Taylored.
With all this confusion, there’s mixed feelings about coming back.
The owners want to get their businesses up and running, but they also want to make sure they’re doing it right since they don’t want to have to shut down again later.
An IPSOS/ABC poll found this morning, 51 percent of Americans are ready to get a haircut, which still ranked higher than going to a restaurant or to a movie.
