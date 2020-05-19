NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hair salons and barbershops are no longer part of Connecticut’s initial planned reopening date of May 20.
The announcement was made on Monday by Gov. Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, as the two aligned their plans to allow stylists to reopen with a target date of June 1.
Lamont said the decision come after extensive discussions with shop owners and employees.
However, the decision isn’t sitting well with some stylists and barbers.
In New Haven Tuesday morning, dozens of stylists held a rally outside Skull and Combs Company.
Salon and barber shop owners, independent contractors and employees from all over the state say they were ready to start cutting hair on Wednesday.
They feel that after planning for weeks and following the governor’s guidelines, if some shops still feel they don’t want to open, that shouldn’t be their problem.
“It’s unfair and uncalled for. They gave us all the criteria to follow, all the supplies we needed. We as salon owners did everything we needed to do to be prepared and then two days, less than 48 hours before opening, they pull out the rug,” said Jason Bunce, of Skull and Combs Co.
Again, the governor said on Monday that the target date for salons and barbershops to reopen is June 1.
