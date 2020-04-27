WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A hairstylist and a photographer are teaming up to give back to our front-line workers.
Business at Lady T Hair Salon in Watertown is on hold right now, but owner Teresa Setaro isn’t dwelling on her situation. Instead, she created a source of positivity.
“My friends and I were talking one day and we're like how can we give back? And we decided to send lunch to a local hospital,” Setaro said.
Her efforts took off, and family, stylists at the salon, and strangers started donating. She raised over $5,000.
“The amount of people that have donated to these efforts is incredible,” Setaro said.
Out of all the donations, one stood out.
“I have a lot of family and friends that work in the medical field that are in the front lines that are seeing this. I’m hearing a lot of stories,” said Christina de Sousa, owner Faith and Grace Photography LLC
She has been participating in the Front Porch Project, and asked clients for donations.
“When I saw Teresa’s post, I knew that was exactly where I wanted those donations to go to,” de Sousa said.
“I’m like, this is incredible. This woman is going to donate $100 or $200, and she’s like ‘I have $800 so far’,” Setaro said.
De Sousa’s donation alone fed staff in about five departments at Waterbury and St. Mary’s hospitals.
“It gives them a little something to look forward to. It's a little something to give back to them for everything that they're doing for us,” de Sousa said.
It’s a win all around, for the local restaurants getting business, to the hospital staff, and for the two women.
“It's a feeling that you can't explain. When I get text messages from nurses or doctors saying how much they appreciate the support, it's not really about the meal itself, it's more about the feeling that they get, that they are supported by their community and that we have their backs,” Setaro said.
The pair is going to keep collaborating.
For anyone interested in helping or making a donation, send an email to ladythairsalon@gmail.com.
