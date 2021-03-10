GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 5:45 a.m. for the home on Harris Street.
There did not appear to be any injuries.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that a woman who was in the duplex at the time safely made it outside. Another woman who lives on the other side was not home at the time.
A firefighter suffered a minor burn, but was treated at the scene, firefighters said.
Neighbors said it was a terrifying scene to see when they woke up.
"My son screaming 'mom, mom, fire!' [and] shaking me, so I knew it wasn’t a joke and I came outside and we saw all the flames in the air," said Tiffany Williams of Glastonbury.
Firefighters said at least half of the duplex was destroyed.
The American Red Cross is helping out both of the homeowners.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
