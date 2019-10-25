HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Half the weekend is expected to be a washout.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said while Saturday will be mainly dry, a storm system rolls in by Saturday night.
Sunday will be a washout, especially during the afternoon and evening.
DePrest said 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible when all is said and done, with some spots having the potential for more.
"Our weather will begin to head downhill tomorrow [Saturday] night. Clouds will overspread the state, then light rain and drizzle will develop after midnight," DePrest said.
It'll be pouring on Sunday afternoon, with rain expected to be heavy at times.
Late Sunday and Sunday night is when the rain will be at its heaviest.
Temperatures over the course of Sunday should range from between 55 and 60 degrees.
"We are not anticipating any major problems with flooding, but poor drainage flooding is certainly possible. There will also be plenty of slippery wet leaves," DePrest said.
Next week starts out mild and the rain is gone Monday morning.
The forecast becomes complicated for the end of the week.
Right now, Halloween day looks cloudy with a chance of rain.
