HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain across the state is between 3 and 7 inches below normal over the past three months, putting the northern half of Connecticut under "stage 2 drought conditions."
The state’s Interagency Drought Workgroup announced on Wednesday that Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties were under the conditions.
Under the state’s drought plan, stage 2 replaces the previous “drought advisory” stage and identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
“We have experienced drier than normal conditions in the spring and summer,” said Martin Heft, Office of Policy & Management undersecretary and chair of the Interagency Drought Workgroup. “The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period of excessive heat has impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them. Many water suppliers struggle to keep pace with increased consumer demand for outdoor water uses and impacts are also being experienced in the state’s streams and agricultural and forest lands. We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”
Residents and businesses in stage 2 counties are being asked to voluntarily take the following measures to aid in minimizing future drought impact:
- Reduce automatic outdoor irrigation
- Postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation
- Minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures
- Follow any additional conservation requests issued by water suppliers or municipalities
“Residents should not be alarmed, but should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to stretch water supplies and reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, Department of Public Health acting commissioner.
Tips on water saving measures can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website here.
Stage 2 is the second of five stages of drought defined in the Connecticut Drought Response and Preparedness Plan. The Interagency Drought Workgroup classified the entire state as being at Stage 1 on June 19, when there were early signals of abnormally dry conditions. That stage is intended as a “heads up” regarding the possibility of a developing drought.
The decision to move to Stage 2 is based on an assessment of indicator data monitored by state and federal agencies, including precipitation, surface waters, groundwater, reservoirs, soil moisture, vegetation, and fire danger conditions. The state has experienced this level of drought four times in the past two decades, in 2002, 2007, 2010, and 2016. If conditions deteriorate further, the state could reach Stage 3, having reached that threshold only once before, in 2016.
The Interagency Drought Workgroup has moved the four northern counties to Stage 2 because precipitation shortfalls, reduced groundwater levels, stream flows, and soil moisture impacts are especially pronounced there. Rainfall and droughts do not follow political boundaries, and impacts can be more severe at certain locations. Those who depend on private wells, fire or irrigation ponds, and other highly localized water resources should be especially mindful of local conditions, especially in places where previous droughts have affected supplies.
