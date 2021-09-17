HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Streets are covered in snow in Hartford, despite it still being summer for a few more days.
It’s all part of some movie magic from the Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark is filming a Christmas movie in the city.
The set was on Capital Avenue. Crews transformed the area for the movie “Christmas in Harlem.”
Wreaths were on doors, Garland lined the streets, and snow covered the sidewalks.
Seeing Christmas trees in summer and early fall is becoming common for neighbors Kevin Chiang and Peter Haggerty.
“Every year in August, September we’re seeing Christmas-themes on this street,” Chiang said. “So, you get the feeling of holiday season is coming.”
“You can see this block here could be many cities in the country,” Haggerty said. “It could be Philadelphia, Boston, New York. So, when I hear it’s Christmas in Harlem, it’s a stand-in for Harlem in Manhattan.”
Friday, employees on set said they’re filming a street party scene, complete with Christmas trees, games and plenty of extras.
Employees told Channel 3 that they’ll have help from dozens of extras from Connecticut.
Chiang may even make a guest appearance.
“I was trying to stand really next to my parking lot to see if they would cast me in, but they didn’t ask me,” he said.
Hallmark employees said they’ll be filming through today and tomorrow.
