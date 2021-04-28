NOANK, CT (WFSB) -- It was “lights, camera, and action” on the shoreline Wednesday for a new Hallmark movie to be released this summer.
The town of Noank as transformed into a fictional town called “Sand Dollar Cove” for a new romance film based on Nancy Naigle’s book with the same name.
The flick stars Aly Michalka, who plays a real estate development manager wanting to build a resort. Opposite her is actor Chad Michael Murray, who holds the deed to the land she needs.
“Yeah, they take it over, but everyone has been so, so nice to work with,” said local Andrew Blacker.
Synthetic Films International of Rocky Hill was using his family’s century-plus old Carson’s Café for a location shoot on Wednesday.
“You don’t realize how much work and how many people that are working behind the scenes,” Blacker said.
Other scene locations are on the water with a ferris wheel, and the iconic Noank lighthouse.
“I think it’s perfect. They don’t have to build some set, some sound stage, it’s all right here, you know, which is pretty cool,” said Lynore Plouffe, of Mystic.
Hallmark’s ‘Sand Dollar Cove’ is on the fast track for production, being released in late June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.