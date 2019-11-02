WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A local dentist is trying to get children to give up their Halloween candy for a good cause.
Elmwood Dental hosted a candy buy-back event, trying to spare little ones from tooth decay, while helping out the troops through a non-profit called Operation Gratitude.
Those who participate receive a free oral hygiene goodie bag, and $2 per pound of unopened candy.
The owner and dentist at Elmwood Dental said she was surprised at how many people have already opted to trade in their Halloween treats for cash.
“You’d be surprised, we’ve gotten a good number of them who came in yesterday and they’re super excited to get some money, so I guess they must have had too much or maybe mom and dad bribed them a little bit too,” said Dentist Paula Gomes.
The donated candy will be used in care packages for the troops, first responders, and wounded warriors.
Since some towns have delayed Halloween to Saturday, the office is extending the buy back through Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
